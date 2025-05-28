BSF repels 14 Bangladesh infiltrators in Mankachar; 742 pushed back since May 7

Guwahati, May 28: Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshi nationals from the Indo-Bangladesh boundary in South Salmara Mankachar district today, the force claimed.

‘In early hours today, vigilant BSF troops deployed at Indo-Bangladesh international border in South Salamara Mankachar observed suspicious movement of Bangladesh nationals approaching towards the international boundary from the Bangladesh side with intention to cross into Indian territory. Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorized entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated back into Bangladesh,” a BSF statement said.

Though there were reports that the standoff took place while BSF was trying to push back around 14 infiltrators, but the force denied it officially.

“The force continues to maintain a high-level of alertness and professionalism in addressing emerging challenges along the border,” it said.

The infiltration bid comes in the backdrop of India stepping up its efforts to push-back the illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) officials told the media in Dhaka that around 742 individuals were pushed back by India since May 7.

Around 664 individuals were pushed in by India through borders in Khagrachhari, Kurigram, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Cumilla, Feni, and Jhenidah districts since May 7, along with 78 others pushed in through remote forest areas in the Sundarban’s Mandarbaria area, BGB officials said.

A total of 172 Bangladeshi nationals were pushed into Bangladesh from India through the borders in Meherpur, Sylhet, and Moulvibazar between Saturday night and Sunday last.





By

Staff Reporter