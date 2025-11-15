Massive Koch-Rajbongshi-led protest in Jorhat seeks unified ST status

Jorhat, Nov 15: Amid ongoing statewide protests demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Assam’s six communities, the Koch-Rajbongshi community staged a massive demonstration in Jorhat on Saturday.

The Jorhat district unit of the Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani, along with the Jorhat District Youth Students’ Union and several allied organisations, led a protest rally in which over a thousand people marched from ISBT Jorhat to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Protesters raised slogans and demanded the scrapping of what they claim is a government attempt to divide the Koch-Rajbongshi community in the process of tribal categorisation.

The groups reiterated several key demands which includes-granting ST status to all six communities without splitting the Koch-Rajbongshi group, rejecting any proposal for separate listings, implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam, expanding the proposed Kamtapur Autonomous Council, ensuring land rights for indigenous communities, and constructing a Chilarai Bhawan in Guwahati.

“We will not allow the government to fragment the Koch-Rajbongshi community under the guise of ST status. All six communities must be granted ST status together, and Assam should be declared a tribal state with ILP protection. Until then, this movement will continue,” said Durlab Chamuha, a senior Koch-Rajbongshi leader.

Issuing a warning to the government, he added, “Do not attempt to divide us. If the ST status report to be submitted on November 25 does not favour all six communities, a statewide agitation will begin immediately.”

With more than a thousand participants, the protest marked one of the largest demonstrations witnessed in Jorhat in recent weeks.