Margherita monk murder: Buddhist bodies submit Memoranda seeking swift justice

Margherita, Nov 26: Following the death of the chief monk, Indrabansha Mahathera Bhikkhu, of the Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihara in Margherita, several Buddhist organisations from the Northeast on Wednesday submitted memoranda expressing strong resentment over the failure to arrest those involved in the alleged murder even after five days.

Three organisations — the Purvanchal Buddhist Association, the Purvanchal Buddhist Bhikkhu Sangha and the Barua Buddhist Federation — submitted separate memoranda to the Co District Commissioner, demanding an expedited investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.

Leaders of these organisations urged authorities to ensure peace, harmony and swift justice. They stressed that the religious leader, who devoted his life to spreading the message of peace, deserved immediate justice for the crime committed.

“We want the culprit to be arrested as soon as possible. Three memoranda have been submitted at the district commissioner’s office by the organisations. Justice delayed is justice denied, so we demand justice at the earliest,” said one of the monks present during the submission.

Earlier on November 23, police investigating the suspected murder said they had identified a potential suspect.

“Yes, we have a suspect, but as the investigation is ongoing, we do not want to draw any conclusions at this point,” said police official Himangshu Gohain on Sunday.

The chief monk was found dead inside his room on Saturday, with a blood-stained axe beside his bed. A team from the Pengeri Police Outpost reached the monastery, recovered the body and sent it to Tinsukia Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Police have seized the axe and begun a detailed investigation.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of the probe. An RFSL team has collected fingerprints, and an axe believed to have been used in the incident has been seized,” Gohain added.

Residents at the monastery said the monk, aged around 55, had been living there for the past three years.