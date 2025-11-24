Margherita monk murder: Police identify potential suspect after axe recovery

Jorhat/Margherita, Nov 14: Police investigating the suspected murder of the chief monk of the Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihara in Margherita said they have identified a potential suspect.

“Yes, we have a suspect, but as the investigation is ongoing, we do not want to draw any conclusions at this point,” said police official Himangshu Gohain on Sunday.

The chief monk of the Vihara, Indrabansha Mahathera Bhikkhu, was found dead inside his room on Saturday, with a blood-stained axe lying beside his bed.

Following the discovery, a team from the Pengeri Police Outpost reached the monastery, recovered the monk’s body and sent it to Tinsukia Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Police have seized the axe found near the body and begun a detailed investigation.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of the probe. A Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) team has collected fingerprints, and an axe believed to have been used in the incident has been seized,” Gohain said.

Residents present at the monastery said the monk, aged around 55, had been living there for the past three years.

“We came to serve him dinner when we found him lying in his room. A blood-stained axe was near the bed,” said Subash Tamang, president of the Gorkha Students’ Union (Pengeri Regional Committee).

Expressing anger and demanding swift action, Tamang said, “Killing a religious leader is unacceptable. We demand a thorough investigation and the arrest of the culprit within 24 hours. Otherwise, we will not remain silent. We strongly suspect the incident may be linked to rampant drug abuse in the area.”

Police said they are investigating all angles, including the possible motive behind the suspected murder.