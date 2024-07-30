Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Governor of Assam

Guwahati, July 30: The newly appointed Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, took the oath in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

The oath of the newly appointed governor was administered by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Vijay Bishnoi, at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries.

Laxman Prasad Acharya, who was sworn in this afternoon, has also been given additional charge as governor of Manipur.