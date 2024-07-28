Lakshman Prasad Acharya appointed as new Governor of Assam

Guwahati, Jul 28:In a major reshuffle, the President of India appointed the present Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, as the new Governor of Assam.

Furthermore, Acharya has also been given the additional role of governor of Manipur.



This move highlights the importance of the current political landscape in Assam and Manipur.



Meanwhile, former MP of Assam Ramen Deka has been appointed governor of Chhattisgarh. Deka was a former MP from the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

