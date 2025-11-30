Koch Rajbongshi leaders quit UPPL over party’s silence on ST status demand

Chirang, Nov 30: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) suffered a major setback on Sunday after several central and district-level leaders of the Koch Rajbongshi community resigned en masse, accusing the party of failing to take a decisive stand on their long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The decision was finalised at a meeting held in Sidli, Chirang district, where leaders stated that all Koch Rajbongshi members associated with UPPL would gradually step down. Central committee members, along with block and district representatives, submitted their resignations on Sunday, with others expected to follow in the coming days.

UPPL CWC member, Kusumbar Choudhury said the community had anticipated a clear position from the party after the ST status proposal was raised in the Assembly.

“Many communities are protesting for ST status. It is our democratic right to do so. Since we are associated with UPPL, we wanted the party to clearly express its stand. But when the president spoke a few days ago, people found his statement impartial,” Choudhury said.

He added that prominent Koch Rajbongshi organisations, including Kamatapur Liberation Organisation-Kochan Nationalist (KLO-KN), and All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU) had urged community members within UPPL to resign.

“Honouring their appeal, we discussed the matter and decided that all Koch Rajbongshi members will sign their resignations. Today, members of the central committee and block and district representatives submitted theirs, and others will follow,” he said.

Choudhury termed the recent violence in Kokrajhar—where tribal groups protested granting ST status to six communities—“an unfortunate incident”, emphasising that the issue must be resolved democratically.

UPPL central secretary Sribas Barman, who was also present at the press meet, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the leadership failed to offer a “proper clarification” on the matter.

“We are resigning collectively because the party president did not clarify his position. AKRASU, KLO-KN and local community members have supported our decision.

We request the government not to ignore this demand like previous years or use it as a lollipop before the 2025 Assembly elections,” Barman said.

He urged both the state and central governments to “immediately resolve the issue and grant ST status” to the Koch Rajbongshi community. Condemning the Kokrajhar clashes, he stressed that protests must be peaceful and avoid confrontation with existing ST communities.

Leaders said all Koch Rajbongshi workers and office bearers within the UPPL are expected to resign in phases, marking a significant political shift in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions following tribal groups’ opposition to the inclusion of six communities under the ST category.