Kaziranga’s Kohora Range reopens; officials confident of crossing 4.4L tourist mark

Golaghat, Nov 2: The Central Range of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park reopened for tourists on Sunday, marking the beginning of the 2025–26 tourism season.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary formally reopened the Kohora Range in a ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang.

Speaking at the do, Forest Minister Patowary expressed optimism about a record-breaking tourist season ahead.

“We are hopeful that last year’s tourist footfall will be surpassed this season. When Pobitora reopened, we saw a sharp rise in visitors, and Kaziranga too will see similar enthusiasm,” he said.

Data from the park authorities showed an impressive 4,43,636 visitors between October 1, 2024, and May 18, 2025, marking a significant 35% increase in footfall compared to the 2023–24 season.

Of these, around 3,88,871 were domestic tourists, while 17,693 came from abroad.

Echoing the sentiment, Atul Bora said, “Every year, the number of visitors has increased; that is something we should be proud of. We urge everyone to visit Kaziranga and experience its majestic wildlife.”

MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa highlighted the improved arrangements this season, stating, “Earlier, we opened Bagori, Burapahar, and Agoratoli ranges. With Kohora now reopened, tourists can once again explore the heart of Kaziranga.”

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta added, “I hope all previous records will be broken. Nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts from across the country must visit Kaziranga and experience its splendour.”

Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang underlined the positive impact of tourism on local livelihoods, saying, “The more visitors come, the better it will be for the people of Karbi Anglong. We are preparing homestays and resorts for the visitors.”

From Sunday, tourists can enjoy jeep safaris from Mihimukh through Daflang to Baruntika, while departmental elephant rides have been made available for foreign tourists.

Previously, only the Bagori, Burapahar, and a portion of the Agoratoli ranges had been opened to visitors.

Adding vibrancy to the day’s celebrations, a 10-km marathon, titled “Kaziranga Rhino Run”, was flagged off at Mihimukh with over 300 participants from Assam, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh taking part.

The event began with the tune of “Joy Zubeen Da”, paying tribute to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, alongside a homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

With the Kohora Range now open, Assam is set to welcome a new wave of travellers eager to explore its wildlife treasures, signalling a promising start to the state’s tourism season.