Kaziranga to reopen Bagori range for tourists from Sept 26 ahead of Durga Puja

Jalah, Sept 24: Assam’s famed wildlife sanctuary, Kaziranga National Park is set to reopen the Bagori range from September 26 calling it a special addition to the festive season.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, announced the reopening of Kaziranga’s Bagori Range (limited circuit) from September 26,

“In order to enhance your Puja celebration experience, we are pleased to announce the opening of the Bagori Range (Limited Circuit) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve from 26th September 2025,” he posted on his official social media handle.

Sarma added that the park’s Kohora (Central) Range is expected to reopen in the second week of October, while the popular elephant safari will resume from November 1.

He urged people to “celebrate the season amidst the rich biodiversity and natural beauty of Assam’s pride, Kaziranga.”

Meanwhile, Manas National Park, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reopened for the 2025–26 tourism season on September 24 with an awareness rally from the Bansbari range’s first gate to its main entrance.

The reopening ceremony was led by Bodoland Territorial Council’s Forest Department CHD Suman Mohapatra, who appealed to tourists to enjoy the park responsibly.

A minute’s silence was observed at the event in memory of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this month.

Manas Tiger Reserve and National Park field director Dr. C Ramesh, deputy field director Shashidhar Reddy, and Bansbari ranger Barin Boro were among those present.

Kaziranga and Manas, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, are home to rare species including the one-horned rhinoceros, wild water buffalo, golden langur and Bengal tiger.

Their reopening marks the beginning of Assam’s peak tourist season, coinciding with Durga Puja festivities.

