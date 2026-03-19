Jorhat set for key Hitendra Goswami-Gaurav Gogoi contest as BJP renominates MLA

Jorhat, March 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has renominated sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, once again positioning him as its face in what is expected to be a keenly contested seat in the upcoming elections.

The move aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s earlier assertion that a “common man” would be fielded from Jorhat.

Party leaders have projected Goswami as that candidate, pointing to his modest lifestyle and strong grassroots connect. Despite being a senior political figure, he continues to live in his ancestral home, reinforcing the party’s pitch of accessibility and simplicity.

Reacting to his candidature, Goswami expressed gratitude to the party leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Jorhat.

“I am thankful to the party for giving me another opportunity to serve the people. My responsibility now is to take forward the projects initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

Outlining his vision, Goswami stressed on planned urban development and continuity of ongoing projects.

“If given another term, I aim to further strengthen Jorhat as a planned city. In the next five years, we can complete several ongoing works and also introduce new initiatives,” he added.

Among key priorities, Goswami highlighted the need for improved market infrastructure in the town.

“We are planning to set up two new vegetable markets. Land identification and soil testing have already begun, as the absence of proper market spaces causes inconvenience to vendors and residents,” he said.

He also spoke about ongoing commercial infrastructure projects.

“Work is underway to develop Chowk Bazaar, and we aim to make it fully functional for shopkeepers by December. Additionally, a dedicated women’s market near Doss & Co is expected to be completed within this year,” he stated.

Focusing on urban beautification, Goswami underscored plans to rejuvenate the Bhogdoi river.

“My effort is to enhance the beauty and management of the Bhogdoi. It is a challenging task, but we have already initiated steps, similar to the work done in Toklai,” he noted.

The MLA also acknowledged the support of the state government in executing development works.

“Many of the projects we undertook initially faced criticism, but today people have started appreciating them. I am grateful for the continuous support extended by the Chief Minister,” he said.

On the political front, Goswami exuded confidence about his electoral prospects, even as speculation grows over a high-profile contest involving Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

“Elections are ultimately decided by the people. I believe my direct engagement with voters and grassroots presence give me an edge. I am confident of winning this time,” he asserted.

Drawing a distinction between the previous Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Assembly polls, he said, “The Lok Sabha elections had a different context, where there was a sentiment in favour of a young leader. This time, the dynamics are different.”