Public response to Congress candidate list encouraging: Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat, Mar 7: Following the announcement of his candidature from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said the public response to the Congress party’s first list of candidates has been encouraging.

Addressing a press meet in Jorhat, Gogoi said the reaction from the people indicates that the party has taken the right decision in selecting its candidates.

“The response from the people is very important for us. Their reaction clearly indicates that we have taken the right decision. What the BJP does is not our concern; we will move forward together with unity,” he said, adding that people have welcomed the list and extended their blessings to the party.

During his visit Gogoi laid the foundation stones for six development projects under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

Later in the evening, at around 5:30 pm, the Jorhat District Youth Congress will organise a bike rally from Ward No. 5 of the Jorhat Municipal Board to welcome Gogoi to the Jorhat District Congress Bhawan.

In the evening, Gogoi is also scheduled to hold an interaction with party workers at the district Congress office.

Responding to reports that a section of Congress workers burned an effigy of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the joint candidate of the opposition alliance forum from the Khowang Assembly constituency, Gogoi said that the Congress leadership stands firmly with him.

“The president of the state Congress himself is standing with Lurinjyoti Gogoi. What clearer message is needed than that?” he said. Gogoi added that he has sought a report regarding the incident and assured that appropriate action would be taken against those involved.

On the possibility of an alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi said the Congress remains hopeful of forging a partnership with the party.

“We are still optimistic about an alliance with Raijor Dal. We have already formed alliances with some parties and we must move forward with an open and inclusive approach. In the coming days, everyone will come together and move ahead,” he said.

However, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi refrained from commenting directly on the alliance, stating that he would wait until midnight on Saturday before making any decision.

“Yesterday Congress held a meeting with other political parties without us; it is a matter of our self-respect. I will wait till today 12 am. There is no benefit in asking me—you should ask Gaurav. We don’t have the ball with us; it is with them since February 19. I haven’t even got the chance to play,” Akhil Gogoi said.

The developments come amid ongoing discussions among opposition parties in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, with talks of a broader alliance continuing as parties weigh their options in the days ahead.