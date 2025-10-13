Jorhat lockup death: NHRC-guided postmortem by 3-member medical team underway

Jorhat, Oct 13: A three-member medical team will conduct the postmortem of 22-year-old Pritam Dutta, who was found dead inside the lockup of Jorhat Sadar Police Station on Sunday.

“As per NHRC guidelines, three doctors will perform the postmortem today under videography. We will receive the report soon and all necessary procedures are being followed in accordance with NHRC norms,” said Jorhat District Superintendent of Police, Shwetang Mishra, on Monday.

According to Mishra, Pritam was discovered hanging inside the lockup bathroom and was immediately taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Pritam’s family filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the police officers who were on duty at the time of the incident.

Notably, the Sivasagar Additional Superintendent of Police has been assigned to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pritam’s death.

“The youth’s family filed a case registered under homicide, Case No. 534/25, under Section 105 of the BNS. To investigate the death inside the lockup, a separate Unnatural Death (UD) case has also been registered. The investigation has been handed over to the Additional SP, Sivasagar,” Mishra stated.

He further added that the Additional SP has already begun preparing a detailed inquiry report, which is expected to be submitted by the end of the day.

“For magisterial inquiry, we have written to the Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat and for judicial inquiry, we will approach the Judiciary. Both magisterial and judicial enquiries will be conducted. Meanwhile, a criminal case and UD case are already underway, with the police inquiry being led by the Additional SP,” Mishra said.

The District Superintendent also warned that any negligence or misconduct by Bhogdoi Police personnel, who was responsible for Pritam’s custody, will invite strict legal action.

The Jorhat Sadar Police personnel on duty at the time will also come under the purview of the investigation, he said.