21-yr-old Jorhat youth found dead in police lock-up; family files FIR against OC

Jorhat, Oct 12: A 21-year-old youth from Kenduguri, Jorhat, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the lock-up of Jorhat Sadar Police Station, on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Pritam Dutta, was allegedly taken from his home in Chengeli Village No. 2 late on Saturday night by police personnel from Bhogdoi Outpost.

According to the FIR filed by his father, the officer in charge, Barnali Gohain, had arrived at their residence around 11:45 pm, threatening and intimidating the family while taking Pritam into custody on suspicion of theft.

“My son told me that the police were threatening to beat him and asked us to come to the outpost. But while I was at work today, the village head informed me that the police had taken my son to the hospital. When we arrived, we found him dead. Later, we were told that he had taken his own life inside the lock-up. But I refuse to believe that; my son would never do such a thing,” the father said in his complaint.

The family has lodged an FIR against officer Gohain and other police personnel on duty at the time, demanding a fair and transparent probe into the incident.

Advocate Gautam Bora, who visited the site, said, “The condition of the body raises serious questions. In such heat, the presence of a blanket inside the lock-up adds to the mystery. That’s why the family has demanded a proper inquiry.”

Senior police officials in Jorhat have confirmed that the case will now be investigated by a team from another district to ensure impartiality.

According to police sources, Pritam was detained around 10:45 pm on Saturday and brought to Jorhat Sadar Police Station for interrogation in connection with an alleged theft.

He was found dead the next morning, reportedly having taken his own life.

The incident has triggered public outrage, with locals demanding accountability and a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death.

Alarmingly, this marks the second reported custodial death in Assam within 15 days.

On October 8, the Officer-in-Charge of Tamarhat Police Station in Dhubri was arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of 28-year-old Monohar Roy from Mespara village during Durga Puja.

Sub-Inspector Kapil Borah was remanded to judicial custody in a non-bailable offence after preliminary findings pointed to foul play.

As investigations continue, the latest case has once again brought police accountability and custodial safety under sharp public scrutiny in the state.















