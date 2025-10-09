Custodial death in Dhubri: Tamarhat OC arrested, remanded to judicial custody

Dhubri, Oct 9: The Officer-in-Charge of Tamarhat Police Station was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged custodial death of 28-year-old Monohar Roy from Mespara village.

SI Kapil Borah, who had earlier been placed under reserve close following preliminary findings, was produced before the court around 11:40 pm and remanded to judicial custody in a non-bailable offence.

The investigation is being conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dhubri.

A senior Dhubri Police official assured that the department is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigation, adding, “No one is above the law. The department is committed to ensuring justice.”





The arrest follows a detailed internal inquiry and multiple complaints filed by Roy’s family and civil society organisations.

The case stems from an incident on September 28 during the Durga Puja festivities. Monohar Roy, along with Rakesh Roy and Ganesh Roy, had reportedly visited the residence of local contractor Habibul Sheikh at Dingdinga village to demand pending wages.

Sheikh allegedly lodged a telephonic complaint with Tamarhat Police, claiming that his honour had been insulted. Acting on the complaint, Borah reportedly visited the site and took the three youths to the police station.

Family members allege that the trio was subjected to severe physical assault while in custody and was later handed over in an injured condition.

Monohar, who had been under medical treatment since the incident, succumbed to his injuries a few days later. He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.

Roy’s death had previously triggered widespread public anger, with residents of Mespara and nearby villages staging protests.

Multiple local organisations had also filed separate FIRs seeking criminal action against the police personnel involved.

One such complaint, lodged by Roy’s father Biren Roy (51), was registered as Tamarhat PS Case No. 112/25 under Sections 98(a)/99(5) of the Assam Police Act, read with Sections 105/117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The discreet timing of Borah’s arrest and production near midnight has raised public concern, with local residents and rights groups describing it as an “attempt to suppress public visibility” of the high-profile case.

They have demanded transparency from the authorities.

The arrest of a serving Officer-in-Charge in a custodial death case is being seen as a rare instance of accountability within the state police system.

Meanwhile, public sentiment in Tamarhat remains tense, with villagers continuing to demand strict punishment for those found guilty.

The tragic death of Monohar has reignited debate over custodial practices and the need for stronger institutional oversight in law enforcement.