Jorhat jail museum’s first phase by Feb 2026, flyover before Bihu: Assam CM

Guwahati/Jorhat, Jan 6: Setting clear timelines for key heritage, infrastructure and political decisions in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said the first phase of the proposed museum-cum-National Freedom Movement Park at the historic Jorhat Central Jail will be completed by February 2026.

“We will try to complete the first phase by February so that people can start visiting the site. The remaining works will continue thereafter,” Sarma said, on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the project site.

The museum-cum-park is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 134.9 crore over 66 acres. Modelled on the Cellular Jail museum in Port Blair, the project aims to honour freedom fighters from Assam who were incarcerated at the then Jorhat Jail during the Freedom Movement.

Speaking on infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said the much-awaited Jorhat flyover is nearing completion and is likely to be opened by February 20.

“We are hopeful that the flyover will be completed by February 20. If there is any delay, it should be finished within 10 to 15 days after that. In any case, people will get the flyover before Bohag Bihu,” Sarma said.

On the ongoing case linked to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Chief Minister said the state government would appoint a special public prosecutor following a Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 9.

“Once the special public prosecutor is appointed and if they recommend the need for a special court, we will then approach the Chief Justice. The first step is appointing the special prosecutor, and the government will proceed based on their advice,” he said.

Addressing questions on seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Assembly elections, Sarma said the issue would be resolved by mid-February.

“We do not have much problem regarding seat sharing in the BJP. The decision will be taken between February 15 and 20. I have already spoken to Minister Atul Bora. For us, this is not a big process,” he added.