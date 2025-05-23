Jorhat freedom movement museum likely to open by February: CM Sarma

Jorhat, May 23: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that the proposed Museum-cum-National Freedom Movement Park at the Jorhat Central Jail is likely to be inaugurated in February next year.

“Work is going on. We are hopeful that it will be over soon and that we will be able to inaugurate this museum by February next year,” the Chief Minister told the press.

He further stated that the house of eminent poet Hiren Bhattacharyya will be revamped to preserve his literary contributions and legacy.

“We are also working to preserve the writings and legacy of Hiren Bhattacharyya by creating a house, which will be done under the same project. This will gradually become a museum to honour his memories,” he added.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the museum-cum-park project, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 134.9 crore on a 66-acre plot.

Modelled on the Cellular Jail museum in Port Blair, the project is a government initiative to pay tribute to the freedom fighters of Assam who were imprisoned at the then Jorhat Jail during the National Freedom Movement.

“The museum-cum-park will be a fitting tribute to our Swatantrata Senanis. Our government is prioritising parallel development and heritage preservation,” Sarma remarked.

He further noted that the initiative aligns with the Central Government’s vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, which emphasises balancing development with the preservation of cultural heritage.

In addition to the museum project, the Chief Minister highlighted several other major infrastructure projects underway in Jorhat, including the construction of a flyover at the busy AT Road from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge, several road projects, a new multi-storey integrated DC office at Cinnamara, and the expansion of the Jorhat Stadium into a full-fledged sports complex.