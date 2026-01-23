Jonbeel Mela enters 2nd day, ancient barter tradition draws thousands to fair

Morigaon, Jan 22: The Jonbeel Mela entered its second day on Friday with the centuries-old barter system taking centre stage, drawing thousands of people from the hills and plains near Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

The day began early in the morning with the traditional exchange market, where modern currency was set aside and the age-old practice of barter took over.

People from the hill regions, including Karbi Anglong and neighbouring Meghalaya, brought agricultural produce, forest goods and indigenous delicacies, exchanging them with residents of the plains. The unique system once again highlighted a living economic tradition that has survived generations.

Thousands of visitors gathered to witness and participate in the exchange, turning the riverbank into a vibrant hub of cultural interaction and economic activity rooted in trust and mutual respect.

Executive Member (EM) Jibon Chandra Kowar said the overwhelming public participation reflected the enduring relevance of the fair.

“Today is the second day of the three-day Jonbeel Mela. Thousands of people have gathered here to support and enjoy this historic event. People from different regions bring their products and traditional food items for visitors. The barter system is the soul of this fair, and I strongly believe that this unique practice and tradition will continue for many years to come,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his greetings for the successful conduct of the annual fair, describing Jonbeel Mela as a powerful symbol of Assam’s living tradition of cultural harmony.

In a post on microblogging site, the Chief Minister said the mela represents a rare confluence of history, tradition and communal unity.

He noted that the event brings together communities from the plains of Morigaon and the adjoining hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya, reinforcing bonds of cooperation and shared heritage.

“Jonbeel Mela is not just a cultural festival but a living example of unity, cooperation and mutual respect among diverse communities,” Sarma said, adding that such traditions continue to define Assam’s composite cultural ethos.

Held annually near Jagiroad, Jonbeel Mela is renowned for its traditional barter system, where goods are exchanged without the use of money.

The fair traces its origins to the Ahom era and continues to be organised under the traditional patronage of local tribal chieftains. The ceremonial assembly of kings and community leaders during the mela reflects Assam’s legacy of inclusive governance and people-centric traditions.

Apart from the barter market, the fair serves as a vibrant platform for folk art, traditional music, indigenous cuisines and local craftsmanship.

Every year, artisans, farmers, traders and cultural enthusiasts from across the region converge at Jonbeel, making it one of Assam’s most distinctive cultural gatherings.

Officials said the state government continues to support the Jonbeel Mela as part of its efforts to preserve indigenous traditions, promote cultural tourism and strengthen livelihoods rooted in local heritage.