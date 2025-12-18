Jonbeel Mela to kick off from January 22 to 24 in Morigaon

Morigaon, Dec 18: Carrying the signature of unity and brotherhood among the people of the hills and plains, the historic Jonbeel Mela will be held on the banks of the Jonbeel (lake), alongside the Jagiroad-Morigaon connecting road from January 22 to 24, 2026. According to the decision of the 'darbar' of the Gova Deoraja Royal Palace, the fair will be organised in the traditional manner, bearing the mark of lasting peace, and the barter system employed in the Mela.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, the secretary of the fair management committee, Jursing Bordoloi, said, "This heritage fair will be attended by people from more than twenty villages, including those from Karbi Anglong, Meghalaya, and other neighbouring areas. On the first day, the hill-valley folk will arrive at the fairground, bringing with them food items.

On the second day, a rare historic exchange ceremony will take place, in which hill and valley farmers will participate. After this exchange, the Tiwa 'rajdarbah' will be held."

The 'rajdarbah' is expected to be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Piyush Hazarika, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Dewri, and the chief executive member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, Jiban Chandra Konwar, besides others.





By

Correspondent