'Jai Bharat Party non-existent, BJP funds it’: Congress in Biswanath

Biswanath, Mar 29: With the Assam Assembly elections entering the final stretch, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh launched a sharp attack on the newly floated Jai Bharat Party (JBP), claiming it “has no existence”.

Addressing a press conference in Biswanath on Sunday, Singh questioned the legitimacy of the fledgling outfit, which has announced plans to contest 40 constituencies.

“The Jai Bharat Party is fielding a candidate from Biswanath, but it has no existence. It is neither registered nor does it have a recognised symbol. They are trying to contest the election along with the JMM, but it still has no standing,” Singh said.

In a politically loaded allegation, the Congress leader further claimed that there are reports from “several places” suggesting that the BJP is financially backing the new party, a charge that adds another layer to the already intense electoral contest.

With just 10 days left for polling, Singh shifted focus to the broader campaign narrative, asserting that there is a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling dispensation.

“People across Assam are eagerly waiting for April 9 to vote out this corrupt, mafia-run and syndicate-driven government that has looted and divided the state,” he said, claiming to have sensed similar sentiment “from Sadiya to Dhubri”.

He emphasised that governments, irrespective of party lines, must remain accountable to the electorate every five years.

“Every government, be it the Congress, the BJP or any other party, must answer what they have done for the public. This government has failed to deliver on its promises,” Singh alleged.

Zooming in on the Biswanath constituency, Singh expressed confidence in Congress candidate Jayanta Bora, describing him as a well-known and widely accepted face among voters.

He also took a swipe at Bora’s opponent, suggesting that the electorate is aware of how the rival candidate treats ordinary citizens.

“Based on what I have seen, people will vote in favour of the Congress and its alliance partners, including AJP and Raijor Dal, on April 9 and pave the way for building a new Assam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singh announced that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to visit Naoboicha later in the day, where the party will formally unveil its five poll guarantees, signalling a final push in the high-stakes electoral battle.