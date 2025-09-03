‘Innovation isn’t metro-exclusive’: NIT Silchar's neural chip shines at Semicon 2025

Silchar, Sept 3: A research project from Barak Valley in Assam earned national recognition at Semicon India 2025, with a breakthrough semiconductor chip developed at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar.

The indigenously designed neural amplifier chip, aimed at detecting brain signals, was showcased at the global semiconductor summit, underscoring Assam’s growing role in India’s silicon revolution.

The project was spearheaded by Prof. Krishna Lal Baishnab, Chief Investigator, along with Dr. Sourav Nath, Project Associate-II and designer of the chip, and Dr. Koushik Guha, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Co-Chief Investigator.

Together, the team translated a research idea into a functioning prototype that now carries national recognition.

NIT Silchar Director Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya hailed the recognition as a landmark moment.

“Semiconductors represent the next big leap in technology. At NIT Silchar, we are proud to be part of India’s vision for indigenous technological growth. This achievement inspires us to innovate further in this critical domain," he said.

The chip, code-named C2S0042, was fabricated at the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, under the Chip to Startup (C2S) initiative funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The innovation is intended for a wearable device capable of predicting epileptic seizures.

Adding perspective, Dr Sourav Nath remarked, “This chip proves that innovation in semiconductors is not limited to metro cities. From Silchar, Assam, we too can contribute meaningfully to India’s semiconductor future.”

With its low-noise neural amplifiers and 600Hz bandwidth, the chip can detect subtle high-frequency EEG changes linked to seizures. This would offer patients life-saving early alerts and greater independence.

At the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced a revamped Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme to boost India’s chip design ecosystem, aligning perfectly with Assam’s achievement.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the milestone by posting on a microblogging site.

“The first Made in India Chips displayed at Semicon India 2025 and proudly taking their place are two chips from Assam, the Tata OSAT Chip and the Neural Amplifier Frontend IC from NIT Silchar! Assam is moving steadily to ensure that it fuels India’s semiconductor journey", he posted.

For NIT Silchar, the achievement moment marks a milestone and places strong evidence that a small town in the Barak Valley can dream big, innovate boldly, and make a mark on India’s silicon revolution.