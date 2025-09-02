Semicon 2025: PM unveils $18-bn semiconductor push; Assam chips grab spotlight

New Delhi, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said India is rapidly advancing in the semiconductor sector, with 10 projects worth over USD 18 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) currently underway, and signalled that the country is entering the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Semicon India 2025 conference, Modi said the government is revamping the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme to better serve its objectives and tap into the USD 1 trillion global chip market.

“The day is not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world,” Modi declared.

Underscoring the growing importance of semiconductors, Modi said, “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. Oil shaped the previous century, but the power of the 21st century lies in the chip.”

India’s push into a trillion-dollar market

The Prime Minister noted that the global semiconductor market, already worth USD 600 billion, is projected to cross USD 1 trillion in the coming years.

“Given the pace at which India is advancing, the country will hold a significant share of this trillion-dollar market,” he said.

He traced India’s semiconductor journey since the launch of the Semicon India programme in 2021.

By 2023, the country’s first chip plant had been approved; in 2024, several more followed; and in 2025, five additional projects received clearance. “In total, 10 semiconductor projects are now underway, reflecting growing global trust in India,” he said.

The projects are backed by semiconductor parks being developed across the country under a plug-and-play infrastructure model, offering land, power, connectivity, and a skilled talent pool.

Combined with production-linked incentives (PLI) and design-linked grants, Modi said, this ecosystem is drawing continuous investment.

“India is moving beyond backend operations and progressing towards becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation. India has reached this stage by following the mantra of reform, perform and transform. A new phase of next-generation reforms will soon be initiated,” he said.

Assam takes spotlight

A notable highlight of Semicon India 2025 was the showcasing of two semiconductor chips developed in Assam — the Tata OSAT Chip and the Neural Amplifier Frontend IC designed by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the development in a post on social media, saying, “The first Made in India Chips displayed at #SemiconIndia2025 and proudly taking their place are two chips from Assam — the Tata OSAT Chip and the Neural Amplifier Frontend IC from NIT Silchar! Assam is moving steadily to ensure that it fuels India’s semiconductor journey.”

Test chips from Micron Technology and Tata Electronics are already in production, with commercial manufacturing expected to begin this year, Modi said, adding that India’s late start in the sector would not hinder its ambition. “Our journey began late, but nothing can stop it now,” the Prime Minister added.

