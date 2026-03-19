‘Indigenous communities, youth at core of BJP 2026 list’: Assam CM

Guwahati, Mar 19: Hours after releasing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate list for the Assam polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said the list has been crafted to reflect broad representation of indigenous communities, with a strong emphasis on youth and grassroots workers.

“We have tried to represent all the indigenous communities in the state. Today, we released the list and the workers are very enthusiastic about the candidates,” Sarma said, expressing confidence that the party would secure a decisive victory.

Highlighting the party’s candidate profile, Sarma said special focus has been given to younger faces.

“A number of young candidates have been given tickets this time, as we had reiterated earlier,” he said, naming several constituencies where new entrants have been fielded.

He also underscored the party’s emphasis on organisational workers. “We usually do not give tickets based on family background. Those who have worked at the grassroots, including at the party office, have been recognised,” he said.

On women’s representation, Sarma expressed optimism about future reforms, noting that statutory reservation for women is expected to come into effect in the coming years.

“By 2029, women will secure 33% statutory representation, marking a decisive shift in India’s political landscape,” the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed to the inclusion of women candidates in the current list.

The Chief Minister said the BJP has left 26 seats for ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), adding that discussions with alliance partners are ongoing.

“I had a meeting with the AGP leadership and they informed me they are also preparing their list, which will be out soon. The same is the situation with the BPF and Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangram Samiti,” he said, addressing the press at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Responding to questions on candidate selection, including the nomination of Pradyut Bordoloi, Sarma defended the decision, stating that it was taken in the interest of the party.

“He has not joined the BJP for personal gain. He still has time left in his tenure as MP. The party has taken this decision collectively,” he said, adding that party workers would support all nominees.