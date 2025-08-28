IMD predicts more rain across Assam & Northeast till Sept 2; Guwahati floods persist

Guwahati, August 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Assam and several neighbouring northeastern states will continue to experience rainfall until September 2.

Widespread light to moderate showers, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall, are expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the coming days.

The IMD has also cautioned about possible localised flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas, urging residents—particularly in flood-prone districts of Assam—to remain alert.

Meanwhile, Guwahati and adjoining areas experienced severe artificial flooding for the second consecutive day after a brief rain shower inundated several localities, on Thursday.

Flooding was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Gita Nagar, Panjabari, Jorabat, Jatia, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Rukmini Gaon, and Survey, among others.

The heavy water-logging led to massive traffic jams across the city, leaving vehicles stranded during peak office and school hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains in Jorabat triggered an artificial flood that claimed one life, turning stretches of National Highways 27 and 6 into torrents of mud and water, stranding vehicles and causing widespread losses.

The recurring flood situation has reignited concerns previously flagged by the Gauhati High Court, which in August 2023 had reprimanded the state government for failing to address Guwahati’s chronic waterlogging problem.

Earlier in June, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah had visited several flood-prone areas and proposed a series of immediate and long-term measures to tackle the city’s artificial flood issues.

Plans included alternative mitigation tools such as plastic flood barriers—a first for Guwahati—eco-blocks, and dredging of local rivers. However, implementation of these measures has so far yielded limited results.

With the IMD predicting more rainfall in the coming days, the people of Assam—and Guwahati in particular—are bracing for yet another disruptive start to the festive season.