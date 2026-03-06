IMD forecasts dry weather in Assam, light rain likely later in week

Guwahati, Mar 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted largely dry weather conditions across Assam over the next few days, with a gradual increase in rainfall activity likely later in the week.

According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, most parts of the state are expected to witness dry weather on March 6, with no significant change in maximum temperatures.

While, on March 7, a few isolated areas in Assam may receive light rainfall, although dry conditions are likely to prevail in most regions.

Rainfall activity is expected to pick up slightly from March 8 onward, with light rain likely at isolated places across the state.

The weather department has also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations during the latter part of the week.

From March 9, weather conditions may turn more active, with light rainfall likely at several places across Assam. During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to drop by about 3–5°C.

By March 10, a few areas in the state may experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by cloudy skies in some places.

For Guwahati and adjoining areas, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with haze in the coming days. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 17°C.

Meanwhile, other parts of the northeastern region are also expected to receive light rainfall in the coming days.

Earlier, on February 28, the India Meteorological Department had stated that maximum temperatures in March are likely to remain normal to below normal across many parts of the country, except the Northeast, east India, and some areas of the Western Himalayan region and central and peninsular India.

While several parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during March, the Northeast and certain regions of northwest and east-central India may witness below-normal rainfall.