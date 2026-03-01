Most parts of India likely to experience heatwave days between March & May: IMD

New Delhi, Mar 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly forecast issued on Saturday, said above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country between March and May.

Regions likely to witness above-normal heatwave conditions include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, southern and eastern Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu.

“During the March-April-May (MAM) season, the increased likelihood of heatwave conditions may pose significant risks to public health, water resources, power demand, and essential services, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

However, during March, maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except the Northeast and east India, and some parts of the Western Himalayan region and central and peninsular India.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal over most parts of the country. Some areas of northwest India, the south peninsula and along the east coast may record normal to below-normal minimum temperatures during March.

Mohapatra said this could be because rainfall averaged over India is most likely to be normal in March 2026. The long period average (LPA) rainfall for March, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 29.9 mm.

While many parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in March, the Northeast and some parts of northwest and east-central India may witness below-normal rainfall.

The IMD also noted that weak La Niña conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific. However, neutral El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are likely to return in the coming months, according to global models and the IMD’s Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System.

Reviewing February’s weather, the IMD said rainfall across India last month was the lowest since 2001, and no cold waves or cold day conditions were recorded.

“The absence of any active western disturbances and lack of their interaction with easterly winds were the major reasons for subdued snowfall and rainfall during the month,” the IMD said.

Many parts of the country, except south peninsular and some parts of central India, recorded normal to above-normal maximum temperatures in February. Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures were also observed over many regions, except the eastern peninsula and east-central India.

“During February, India experienced the 10th highest maximum temperature, third highest minimum temperature, and fifth highest mean temperature since 1901,” the IMD added.





PTI