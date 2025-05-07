Illegal sand, stone extraction from Sankosh River sparks public outrage in BTR

Gossaigaon, May 7: Illegal and unauthorised extraction of sand and stones from the Sankosh River has sparked widespread outrage among residents near the Assam-West Bengal border, particularly in Srirampur, Kokrajhar district's Gossaigaon sub-division within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Businessmen from both states allegedly use heavy machinery to extract these materials, transporting them to areas like Khoksaguri and Maktaigaon, and even North Bengal, for distribution to agents and sub-agents.

A vast illegal network is reportedly operating in the area, involving businessmen and officials from the divisional forest office.

Hundreds of vehicles transport extracted materials from the riverbanks without paying forest revenue, allowing the syndicates to operate unchecked.

Similar illegal activities are also happening in the Parbatjhora forest division, with locals buying sand and stones at low rates despite the illicit operations particularly in the Borobadha range.

Areas such as Simultapu, Garumarachar, Gorumararchar Char Part-2, Edelghutu, and Majadabri are reportedly witnessing such activities. As a result, local residents along these riverine areas are able to purchase sand and stones at marginal rates.

Despite the widespread illegal activities, the forest department has taken little action to halt them. As of the latest update, authorities have not made any significant moves to stop the alleged diversion of forest revenue into private hands instead of the government treasury.

Numerous residents of Gossaigaon sub-division have expressed strong discontent over the ongoing illegal practices and the administration’s failure to take necessary action.





