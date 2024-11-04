Protest erupts against illegal sand mining along Assam-M'laya border

Boko, Nov 4: Aggrieved at the continuing illegal sand mining that has put their lives and livelihoods in peril, various organisations of both Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday held a meeting, followed by a protest rally, to express their resentment at the government's inaction regarding their complaints.

The meeting was led by the Mothers' Union of the Assam and Meghalaya border area and sought to put an end to the menace that has disoriented their lives in a significant way. The meeting was held at the Nokmakundi village playground along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Leaders from the Garo Students' Union (GSU) Assam State Zone, Garo Women Council (GWC), All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Garo Gaonburha Association, and many other organisations from both Assam and Meghalaya took part in the protest program. Speaking at the meeting, ABSU advisor Dhiraj Hazowary said, "United we stand, divided we fall." He urged upon all tribal communities of the area to take a stand against mining from the river Dudhnoi (Manda), which is fast turning into a flashpoint of conflict.

"In the coming days there won't be sand for any of us to use. This empty river will cause river erosion and affect aquatic life, paddy fields, and many other aspects. Hundreds of overloaded trucks

without challan are illegally plying towards Guwahati city every day, and the roads that are allowing this are being damaged day by day," said Hazowary.

"Instead of stopping illegal sand mining and transportation, the forest department is busy collecting money from every truck to satisfy the upper echelons. The forest department has established forest offices on the roadside in Rangjuli, Dudhnoi, and Dhupdhara, but the illegal transportation of sand has not stopped.

What does this show about what is happening?" he asked the people who had assembled at the site of the rally. GSU Assam State Zone president Folding R Marak said that if the people of the area strongly protest against sand mining, then the government will be forced to stop the mining activity. This kind of activity, he said, was done in the river Boko as well.

However, due to the local people's strong protest, the government stopped the mining in the river Boko in the Kompaduli village area. The president of the Garo Women Council also urged upon everyone to stand united against sand mining, be it legal or illegal.

Mothers' Union president Sona Marak emphasised that the meeting was organised in view of the joint public complaint regarding the illegal sand mining at Nokmakundi, Kalikapara, and nearby villages.

"The first joint public complaint regarding illegal extraction of huge quantities of sand at Nokmakundi and Kalikapara was made to the authorities on March 14, 2023.

The authorities had initiated action against the illegal miners and seized the equipment used in sand mining from the mining site. However, after a year, the same activity resumed, and a joint public complaint regarding illegal sand mining was submitted on May 16, 2024, by the gaonburhas of the villages located near the illegal sand mining site. After an inquiry, the extraction was stopped at Nokmakundi for three months.

However, ille-gal sand mining is still continuing at Kalikapara," Marak said. Marak added: "Finally, illegal sand mining resumed at Nokmakundi from the first week of this month. Meanwhile, the illegal sand mining in the river Dudhnoi (Manda) is severely affecting the environment. It is disturbing the ecological balance by causing soil erosion, water pollution, and sound pollution."

Marak said that they will meet the Chief Minister of Assam and the ministers concerned and ask for the mining to be stopped.

"If it does not work, we will continue to protest, resort to road blockades, and use other democratic means to stop the sand mining," she said.

When contacted over the matter, the MLA of Dudhnoi LAC, Jadab Swargiary, also raised serious concerns over the sand mining and said that he has written to the state's chief minister and forest minister regarding the matter. He added that he has also raised the issue in the Assam Legislative Assembly.