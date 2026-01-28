Human–elephant conflict worsens in Rani as wild tuskers destroys Ganesh temple

PALASBARI, Jan 28: The growing menace of wild elephants continues to haunt residents of Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with a fresh incident reported from the Mairapur-Majpara village, where wild elephants destroyed a Ganesh temple recently. The incident has once again exposed the intensifying human-elephant conflict in the forest fringe areas and raised serious concerns over the alleged failure of the Forest Department to take effective preventive measures.

According to local sources, the Ganesh temple was constructed by the villagers near the Mahendri Reserve Forest, which has increasingly become a natural corridor and habitat for wild elephants. Over the years, frequent elephant movement from the forest area into human settlements has resulted in repeated damage to crops, property, and now even religious structures.

The temple held deep religious and emotional significance for the local community. Villagers regularly offered prayers there throughout the year, with special observances during Ganesh Chaturthi and other auspicious occasions. Just a day before the incident, a special Ganesh puja was organized in the temple with active participation from residents of the area.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh Das, president of the Mairapur-Majpara village committee, expressed anguish over the recurring incidents. “Our village frequently witnesses wild elephant attacks. During the paddy season, elephants destroy our crops, and only if we manage to save some harvest from them can we eat rice grown in our own fields. After harvesting, the elephants enter our homesteads, gardens, and courtyards, causing extensive damage. We are forced to live under constant fear,” he said.

He further stated that the villagers had collectively established the Ganesh temple and offered prayers, hoping for divine protection from the recurring elephant menace. “We organised a Ganesh puja during the day with full devotion and cooperation from villagers. But later that very night, the wild elephants completely destroyed the temple. This has deeply hurt our religious sentiments and increased our fear,” Das added.

Apart from damaging the temple, the elephants reportedly entered several households in the village during the same night. They damaged gardens and consumed banana and areca nut plants, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported, but residents said the incident could have turned fatal if people had come face-to-face with the animal in the dark.

Meanwhile, another incident of elephant intrusion was reported from Maniari Tiniali near Mirza under Palasbari LAC, where a herd of wild elephants entered human settlements and created havoc.

Angry villagers alleged that despite repeated complaints and past incidents, the Forest Department has failed to implement effective measures to prevent elephant incursions. Residents claimed that no permanent solution, such as early warning systems, elephant-proof fencing, or regular patrolling, has been put in place to protect vulnerable villages bordering forest areas.











