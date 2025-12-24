Unchecked deforestation triggers human-elephant conflict in Rani

Rani, Dec 24: Unchecked deforestation and large-scale destruction of forest cover are increasingly being blamed for the growing incidents of human-elephant conflict in Rani, a fringe area on the outskirts of Guwahati. The crisis came to the fore once again on Sunday night when a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage at Nalapara, triggering panic among local residents.

According to sources, the elephants entered the residential locality under the cover of darkness and caused extensive damage to the houses belonging to Dipu Gaur and Utpal Orang. The herd partially demolished the structures, leaving walls broken and household items strewn across the area. Though the families managed to escape unharmed, they described the incident as a terrifying ordeal that could have turned fatal.

The elephants also destroyed and consumed large quantities of paddy that had been stored for the entire year, dealing a severe blow to the affected families. In addition, valuable household items such as televisions, almirahs, and other essentials were smashed, resulting in heavy financial losses.

Local residents said that such incidents have become frequent, forcing villagers to remain awake throughout the night in constant fear of elephant intrusion. The situation has disrupted normal life, particularly for farmers and daily-wage earners who depend on agriculture for survival.

Upon receiving information, a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and managed to drive the elephants back towards the forest by firing blank shots in the air. While the immediate threat was averted, fear continues to loom large in the area.

Local residents, environmental activists, and community leaders have squarely blamed rampant deforestation and illegal tree felling and timber extraction in nearby forest areas for the escalating conflict. They pointed out that the shrinking forest cover has severely reduced the elephants’ natural habitat and food sources, forcing them to stray into human settlements in search of food.

The people have urged upon the authorities to take urgent and effective steps to curb forest destruction, strengthen forest protection measures, and implement long-term strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. They also demanded payment of compensation to the affected families and the creation of safer buffer zones to protect villagers and wildlife alike.