HSLC results to be declared on April 10, confirms education minister Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, April 9: Bringing clarity and anticipation to lakhs of students across Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday confirmed that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will be declared on April 10, a day after the polling day.

“The results are ready, and as today is election we earlier gave an indication that results will be declared after election day, so tomorrow the students will get the results,” Pegu said, reaffirming the government’s prior commitment to avoid overlap with the ongoing electoral process.

The announcement has brought relief and excitement to over 4.38 lakh students who appeared for the HSLC examinations this year. It is the highest number of candidates in the history of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). The large turnout had posed a significant logistical challenge, but officials ensured that the evaluation process was carried out in a time-bound and efficient manner.

ASSEB Controller of Examinations Nayan Jyoti Sarma had earlier indicated that the evaluation work was nearing completion, despite the scale of the exercise. “More than 4.38 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, which is the highest in the Board’s history. It has been a massive exercise, but around 95 per cent of the evaluation process has already been completed,” Sarma stated.

To manage the workload, a total of 45 evaluation centres were set up across the State, all operating on a fast-track schedule to ensure timely declaration of results. The coordinated effort reflects the Board’s push to streamline examination processes while maintaining accuracy and transparency.

The HSLC examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 10 to February 27 across 1,046 centres statewide.