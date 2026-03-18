Assam HSLC results likely before Bihu, evaluation nears completion

Guwahati, March 18: Lakhs of students across Assam may get their HSLC examination results before two major events on the State’s calendar – the upcoming Assembly elections and the festive celebrations of Rongali Bihu – with the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) racing to complete the evaluation process well ahead of its usual timeline.

While the Board has not yet announced an official date, officials confirmed that the results will be declared significantly earlier than last year. HSLC results were announced on April 11 in 2025.

ASSEB Controller of Examinations Nayan Jyoti Sarma said that despite the record number of candidates this year, the evaluation work is nearing completion.

“More than 4.38 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, which is the highest in the Board’s history. It has been a massive exercise, but around 95 per cent of the evaluation process has already been completed,” Sarma said. “We are confident that the results will be declared much earlier than last year so that students have adequate time to apply for higher studies anywhere in the country.”

Altogether, 45 evaluation centres across the State are currently working on a fast-track schedule to complete the remaining work and move towards result processing.

Sources within the Board indicated that the target is to declare the results by the end of March, though the announcement could extend to the first half of April first week at the latest.

This year’s HSLC examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27 across 1,046 examination centres in Assam.

Officials, however, pointed out that several technical steps remain before the results can be formally declared. One of the most complex tasks involves verifying absentee candidates.

“Between evaluation and result declaration, a range of work remains. Absentee verification is particularly tricky. There are students who were absent in one or two subjects and some who were completely absent. Verifying these cases, compiling the data and finalizing result calculations is a complex process that requires careful scrutiny,” Sarma added.

Last year too, ASSEB had declared the HSLC results ahead of the CBSE schedule, and officials indicated that the Board is again trying to ensure a timely declaration this year to reduce uncertainty for students planning their next academic steps.