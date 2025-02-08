Himanta announces Electronic City in Jagiroad, semiconductor plant underway

Guwahati, Feb. 8: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday announced the upcoming Electronics City in Jagiroad, focusing on semiconductors and advanced electronics, which will set the state on the path to becoming a high-tech manufacturing hub.

The Chief Minister, on a microblogging site, shared that the Jagiroad semiconductor plant’s Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) unit will foster innovation and industrial growth.

He further added that the Electronics City, proposed by the Government of Assam in Jagiroad, will focus on the manufacturing of semiconductors and high-tech electronics. He also stated that the OSAT Unit is currently under construction.

Sarma shared that the semiconductor plant will feature an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, strategically proposed in Jagiroad, to support ancillary development and provide world-class facilities.

The Electronics City in Jagiroad will also include a Trade and Warehousing zone.

Additionally, Sarma also announced the development of social infrastructure within the Electronics City, including schools, green zones, residential townships for workers and expatriates, stadiums, playground, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

On Friday, the Chief Minister also shared that he met Tata Sons Chairman Shri N. Chandrasekaran in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming investments of the Tata Companies in Assam, including the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

Earlier, Sarma had expressed confidence that the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad would serve as a catalyst for reversing the trend of youth migration, encouraging many Assamese to return to their home state for employment opportunities.

"Following the commencement of construction at the Jagiroad semiconductor plant, a large number of Assamese youths working outside the state have decided to come back and offer their services to their homeland," Sarma had earlier told the press.

The Chief Minister had also expressed optimism regarding the project timeline, stating that construction and chip production could commence by the end of the year.

“If we continue at this pace, I am hopeful that we will begin creating and producing chips at the plant by the year-end,” Sarma had said.