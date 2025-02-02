Jagiroad semiconductor plant to bring Assamese youth back home: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb. 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad will serve as a catalyst for reversing the trend of youth migration, encouraging many Assamese to return to their home state for employment opportunities.

Speaking on the progress of the plant's construction, Sarma highlighted a significant shift as many young professionals working outside Assam have already returned.

"Following the commencement of construction at the Jagiroad semiconductor plant, a large number of Assamese youth working outside the state have decided to come back and offer their services to their homeland," Sarma told the press, on the sidelines of his inspection visit to the construction site, on Saturday.

Sarma also shared that his government is engaging with various industrialists to boost local employment further.

"We are actively in talks with a number of industrialists. If we can attract more industries to Assam, I firmly believe we can bring back even more of our youth," he said after interacting with officials and workers involved in the ambitious project.

The Chief Minister also expressed optimism regarding the timeline of the project, stating that the construction and chip production could commence by the end of the year.

“If we continue at this pace, I am hopeful that we will begin creating and producing chips at the plant by the year-end,” Sarma said.

Addressing the workers, Sarma lauded their contribution to the project, calling it a monumental endeavour for Assam.

"It is with your labour that you are building a new chapter for Assam. This project is not just about TATA; they could set up such plants anywhere, but they have chosen Assam for its development. It is a significant step towards a new direction for the state," he said.

In a gesture of gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked the TATA Group for choosing Assam as the site for this transformative venture. "I am truly grateful to TATA Electronics and TATA Sons for making the bold decision to establish this semiconductor plant in a state like Assam, which has long been considered backward in terms of industrial development," Sarma added.