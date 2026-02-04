Hailakandi eviction drive clears 912 bighas in two days: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 4: The eviction drive at Damcherra under the Gharmura forest range along the Mizoram border has cleared 912 bighas of alleged encroached land in two days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the reclaimed area in Hailakandi district was “bigger than the campus of IIT Guwahati,” asserting the government’s resolve to reclaim encroached land.

The operation, he said, underscored the state’s commitment to protecting its land and forests.

The eviction at Damcherra forms part of a broader state-wide initiative to clear forest, government and reserve land of alleged illegal settlers.

912 acres- an area bigger than the campus of IIT Guwahati has been freed in Hailakandi.



As our bulldozers rolled in since yesterday, we reaffirmed our commitment to reclaim every INCH of our land from encroachers.



It's a question of our survival and we shall emerge victorious. pic.twitter.com/sV0AMuacpE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2026

The campaign, Sarma has maintained, is aimed at safeguarding Assam’s ecological balance and indigenous identity.

Officials said the drive, which is scheduled to continue till February 4, initially affected 522 families. However, several households vacated the area voluntarily ahead of the operation, bringing the number of affected families down to 516.

The first phase of the eviction, which began on February 2, focused on clearing betel nut plantations, officials said.

The eviction zone, comprising six forest villages, has been divided into seven sectors to streamline the operation.

On Monday, excavators were deployed in sectors 5, 6 and 7, clearing several bighas of alleged encroached land. The following day, eviction was carried out in sectors 1, 2, 3 and 4.

“If anything remains, it will be completed on the third day after discussions,” Divisional Forest Officer (Hailakandi) Akhil Dutta said, indicating that the operation could conclude shortly.

Earlier, in 2025, the Chief Minister had said that his government had reclaimed over 1,19,548 bighas, around 160 sq km, of land from alleged illegal settlers between 2021 and 2025, as part of its ongoing eviction and land reclamation drive.