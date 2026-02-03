Hailakandi eviction drive enters Day 2, local MLA alleges selective targeting

Hailakandi, Feb 3: The eviction drive in Hailakandi’s Inner Line Reserved Forest entered its second day on Tuesday, with authorities continuing the removal of alleged encroachments amid heavy security deployment.

Officials said nearly half of the remaining houses and forest land identified for eviction have been cleared as operations progressed peacefully.

According to the Forest Department, a total of 516 houses were identified within the Garmura Range of the Inner Line Reserved Forest.

Akhil Dutta, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hailakandi, said the drive was being carried out strictly in accordance with legal provisions and without any untoward incidents.

“There were 516 houses in total. Around 50% were cleared yesterday, while the rest are under process today across sectors 1, 2, 3 and 4. Everything is moving peacefully,” Dutta said.

He clarified that the eviction area falls under the Inner Line Reserved Forest, Garmura Range, where commercial and non-forest activities are prohibited by law.

“Betel nut, coffee, tea or rubber plantations all fall under non-forest commercial activities. Reserved forests are not permitted for such purposes. These activities violate the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the eviction is being carried out to uphold the law,” the DFO explained.

Dutta said grievance petitions submitted by occupants were examined in compliance with court directions.

Security arrangements were tightened, with 11 checkpoints set up and police forces deployed across the eviction zone. The DFO added that several occupants vacated voluntarily.

“People were aware that they were encroaching and left on their own. We have nothing against them and ensured they were allowed to leave with dignity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Katlicherra MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar criticised the eviction process, alleging selective targeting and lack of rehabilitation.

“A hearing took place in the High Court and residents were given 10 days. They submitted documents, but the government did not accept them. The eviction drive is continuing,” the AIUDF legislator said.

Referring to the area’s proximity to the Assam–Mizoram Inner Line border, Laskar said residents depended on hill-based livelihoods and belonged to diverse communities.

“There are Hindus, Muslims and Christians living there. But the government has picked up Muslims for eviction,” he alleged.

However, the MLA said the authorities were not being obstructed during the operation.

“The law is taking its course and the administration has not been restrained in any way. Everyone here is an Indian citizen. If the government proves otherwise, action should be taken strictly as per the law,” he said.

Calling for rehabilitation, Laskar urged the government to allocate land to displaced families.

“There is vacant government land under Katlicherra Circle. Landless citizens should be given one to two bighas of land for rehabilitation,” he added.

The eviction drive began on Monday, with the Forest Department and district administration launching a large-scale operation to clear alleged encroachments from nearly 2,800 bighas across sectors 5, 6 and 7 of reserved forest land in Hailakandi district, as part of a state-wide push to reclaim forest areas.