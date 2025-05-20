Govt to free up land for industries, assure fair compensation to occupants: CM Sarma

Jorhat, May 20: Following the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment push, the state government is actively working to make land available for industrial use, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Superintendent of Police (SP) Conference at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Sarma highlighted that his government is focused on conserving free land across the state to facilitate industrial development.

However, he acknowledged that land acquisition is a multi-step process that involves existing landholders. “Some of these plots are currently under miyadi patta, and discussions will be held with the families occupying them,” he said.

“Either we will acquire their miyadi pattas or relocate them to plots of equivalent size. We will not disregard people’s interests. The government will hold talks with affected families and try to address their demands, if any,” the Chief Minister assured.

Sarma also directed district administration officials to reclaim land previously allotted by the government for projects that have not materialised.

“If land granted for a specific purpose remains unused, officials have been asked to take it back into government possession,” he said.

Additionally, the government is in the process of acquiring land from liquidators — another measure to consolidate available space for industrial development.

“Once the process is complete, we expect to have around 500 bighas of land ready for future development,” he added.

The Chief Minister further noted that two industries are already in the pipeline at Numaligarh, following necessary clearances from the government.

“Many more industries are set to come up in Assam. But until this land acquisition process is completed, we’re unable to formally invite large-scale investors,” he said.

Earlier this week, Sarma also assured fair compensation for residents whose land will be acquired for upcoming industrial projects in Goalpara and Dhubri districts.