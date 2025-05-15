Landowners to get fair deal in Goalpara, Dhubri projects, assures CM Sarma

Goalpara/Dhubri, May 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following his visit to Goalpara and Dhubri on Thursday, has assured fair compensation to local residents whose land will be acquired for upcoming projects in both districts.

During his visit to Goalpara, the Chief Minister inspected the proposed site for a new medical college in Agia. He landed at the DN Singha Stadium in Baladmari, accompanied by Minister Prasanta Phukan, and proceeded directly to inspect the proposed site.

“I have checked the land, but we need to acquire a bit more so that the medical college can be connected to the four-lane highway. Currently, 80 bighas of land are available, and an additional 20 bighas will need to be acquired from local residents. We will provide fair compensation to them,” said the Chief Minister.

Sarma said that if everything goes according to plan, construction of the Goalpara Medical College will begin within this year.

Notably, a thermal power plant is also on the cards in Goalpara, subjected to land availability. Sarma noted that the project will generate employment opportunities for many people in the district.

“I will check if there is any land for the project. The project will incur a cost of around Rs 20,000-25,000 crore and will generate employment for around 25,000-30,000 people. But it won't be easy, let's see,” said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, in the day, prior to his Goalpara visit, Sarma conducted a ground survey in Dhubri district for the upcoming thermal power project proposed by the Adani Group.

The survey covered villages of Charuabakhra, Chirakuta, and Santoshpur within the Chapar revenue circle, where the proposed project is expected to be set up.

Around 3,500 bighas of land have been earmarked for the project, which is expected to draw an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and turn the region into an industrial hub, generating extensive employment opportunities.

Addressing local concerns, the Chief Minister assured that the historical burial ground in Tilapara would remain untouched, following discussions with local residents. He also guaranteed that individuals holding patta land would receive due compensation or alternative land in nearby areas.

"There is no need for anyone with patta land to worry. Land acquisition will be carried out peacefully, and rightful owners will be adequately compensated," Sarma added. He also noted that more than 25,000 people would be employed during the construction phase alone, and the project would ultimately generate employment for nearly 10,000 youth.

Urging local cooperation, the Chief Minister concluded, "This project will determine the future of the entire region. I appeal to all to support its successful implementation."