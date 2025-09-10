Golaghat to get hydrogen plant; CM Sarma says tenders finalised

Guwahati, Sept 10: In a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure and green energy initiatives, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, announced that the country’s second hydrogen project will be set up in Golaghat district.

Speaking at a press briefing in Numaligarh, Sarma said, “A big industry is coming up in Numaligarh; a hydrogen plant. Currently, most vehicles run on oil or ethanol, but hydrogen is emerging as a clean alternative fuel.”

He described the development as a “huge milestone” for the state, informing that the project is already underway with tenders now finalised.

Alongside the hydrogen facility, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is establishing a Dimethyl Ether (DME) plant in Namrup.

“The combined investment for both projects is estimated at Rs 6,000–7,000 crore,” Sarma said.

DME, primarily used as a propellant and alternative motor fuel, is noted for its high volatility and cetane number of 55–60, making it an efficient diesel additive with low exhaust emissions, minimal sulphur content, and reduced NOx.

Earlier in the day, Sarma reviewed preparations in Numaligarh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 14.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate India’s first bio-ethanol refinery at the site, built at a cost of Rs 7,200 crore.

The facility will convert bamboo into ethanol while generating multiple by-products, marking a technological milestone in the country’s renewable energy sector.

“Earlier, bamboo was seen as wild. But under PM Modi’s leadership, we have explored its commercial potential in the global market,” Sarma added.

Following the inauguration, Modi will address a public rally at Tanker Field, where nearly one lakh people are expected.

The Prime Minster will also lay the foundation stone for NRL’s ambitious Rs 7,000-crore polypropylene project, conceptualised during Advantage Assam 2.0 and made project-ready within six months.