Assam preps for PM’s visit as Numaligarh refinery readied with ‘neem corridor’

Numaligarh, Sept 10: Preparations are in full swing in Assam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 13. On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed arrangements in Numaligarh, where Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India’s first bio-ethanol refinery on September 14.

The Rs 7,200-crore refinery, developed under Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), marks a technological milestone in India’s renewable energy sector, converting bamboo into ethanol while extracting multiple by-products.

“Earlier bamboo was seen as wild, but under PM Modi’s leadership, we have explored its commercial potential in the global market,” Sarma said.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will address a massive public rally at the Tanker Field, where nearly 1 lakh people are expected.

He will also lay the foundation stone for NRL’s ambitious Rs 7,000-crore polypropylene project, conceived during Advantage Assam 2.0 and readied within six months.

“This visit will usher new excitement into Assam’s economy and bring joy, especially to our farmers,” the Chief Minister added.

In a green initiative, Numaligarh has been adorned with a 2.2-km “Neem Corridor”, where over 600 neem saplings have been planted along the route leading from the refinery to the rally ground.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, who initiated the drive, gifted a “Green Warrior Khumtai” T-shirt to the Chief Minister, which he wore during the inspection.

“PM Modi will walk through this corridor to the stage on the day of the event,” Sarma said.

Sarma also announced plans to reopen Kaziranga National Park for tourists between September 20 and 22, ahead of Durga Puja, as floodwaters recede.

“It is still under discussion, and a decision will be taken in a day or two. The opening will boost tourism and revive local businesses,” he noted.

Modi will also participate in the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on September 13, adding a cultural dimension to his visit.