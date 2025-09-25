Golaghat locals resume protest against Nagaland’s palm oil plantation in Merapani

Golaghat, Sept 25: The residents of Bhelouguri, Doyang, in disputed area block (DAB) along the Merapani border of Golaghat district, staged another protest on Thursday against the plantation of palm oil saplings by Nagaland authorities on land claimed by Assam.

The demonstration received support from KMSS, Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad and the Cha Janajati Chatra Santha. Protesters also staged a sit-in at the entrance of the CRPF camp, raising slogans and intensifying the agitation.

“Seven days ago, we gathered here together. The authorities said they needed a formal meeting to return the palm oil saplings. We gave them a seven-day ultimatum. On September 24, the ultimatum ended, and we found out they had not held any discussions with Nagaland authorities. Instead, they threatened us that protests would not be allowed,” said Bidyut Saikia, member of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

Locals also gherao-ed the Merapani seed firm to oppose the collection and transport of stored palm oil saplings.

Earlier, following demands from several organisations, the Golaghat district administration had assured that the palm saplings would be returned by September 24. However, after the administration failed to fulfill its promise, the sit-in resumed.

“Our protest will continue. We pay respects to Zubeen Da, and that is why we are keeping it peaceful. But would Zubeen Da have tolerated such acts in our state? Would his soul rest in peace if he knew about this? We are not afraid of the authorities’ threats. If we have to die, we will die,” warned Saikia.

Tensions escalated earlier on September 18 when Nagaland police attempted to assert dominance at the protest site but were chased away by demonstrators. The sudden presence of Nagaland police patrols sparked outrage, with crowds shouting slogans of “Go back, Nagaland Police!”

Protesters alleged that Nagaland’s Agriculture Department has been carrying out plantation activities in violation of Supreme Court directives, further fueling local anger.

The issue, though simmering for some time, was rekindled after the Assam government’s recent intensive eviction drive to reclaim allegedly encroached land from illegal settlers in the Merapani area.

Following the clearance, reports of Naga locals from across the interstate border staking claims on certain swathes of land have further escalated tensions in the area.