Merapani protest Day 2: Locals chase away Nagaland Police over palm oil plantation

Golaghat, Sept 18: Tensions escalated in Golaghat’s Merapani on Thursday after Nagaland police attempted to assert dominance at a protest site, only to be chased away by angry demonstrators.

The sudden presence of Nagaland police patrols in the area sparked outrage, with the crowd raising loud slogans of “Go back, Nagaland Police!”

“The people of Golaghat today chased away the Nagaland police. The state government and authorities didn’t even confront them—perhaps because they’ve been silenced with bribes from Nagaland,” alleged Bidyut Saikia, member of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

The second day of protests remained heated as residents opposed palm oil cultivation by Nagaland authorities on Assam’s disputed land.

Protesters alleged that Nagaland’s Agriculture Department has been carrying out plantation activities in violation of Supreme Court directives.

The agitation is centred around the contentious Seed Farm in Bhelouguri, Merapani, where locals alleged that hundreds of palm oil saplings have been stockpiled by Nagaland’s Agriculture Department.

Residents claim such activities amount to encroachment and a direct challenge to Assam’s territorial rights.

The villagers along with several organisations staged a massive demonstration near the Seed Farm, demanding the immediate removal of the saplings and a complete halt to plantation activities.

They warned the agitation would continue until Nagaland fully withdraws from the area.

“We will protest every day until the palm oil saplings are taken away. And if Nagaland police come here again, the people of Golaghat and Doyang will take the matter seriously,” Saikia warned.

Protesters declared they would not allow a single sapling to be planted in the disputed land and vowed to continue their agitation until the stockpiled plants are uprooted and removed.