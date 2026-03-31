Gogoi hits back at Assam CM on Zubeen Garg; says ‘land links’ out soon

Jorhat, March 31: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning his earlier remarks on the issue of delivering justice to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, while raising fresh allegations over land holdings allegedly linked to the Chief Minister’s family.

Turning the spotlight back on the Sarma’s own statement, he asked, “The Chief Minister himself had said that if justice is not delivered to Zubeen Garg, people need not vote for him. Today, the same Chief Minister is questioning us. Can he now answer whether justice has been delivered?”

Earlier in the day, following the launch of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma had accused the Congress of “politicising” Garg’s stature for electoral gains in the Assembly polls.

He also referred to a political consultancy firm, “Inclusive Mind”, claiming that a viral video purportedly showed its members advising the Congress to repeatedly raise the Garg issue as part of its campaign strategy.

“If I become Chief Minister again, we will arrest all the members of Inclusive Mind for the conspiracy,” Sarma told the press.

Escalating the political confrontation, Gogoi shifted focus to what he termed “real issues”, alleging that the Congress would soon disclose details of land linked to the Chief Minister and his relatives.

“Every person in Assam is aware of how land is being acquired in the name of the Chief Minister’s family. We will soon place before the public details of nearly 12,000 bighas of land associated with Himanta Biswa Sarma and his relatives,” he claimed.

Gogoi also addressed allegations raised by the BJP regarding his purported failure to disclose properties in Pakistan and London to the Election Commission, dismissing them as politically motivated.

“These are baseless allegations meant to mislead the public. We are focused on raising real issues concerning the people of Assam,” he said.

In a pointed remark, the Congress leader signalled intensifying political scrutiny of the Chief Minister.

“The ground beneath the Chief Minister is beginning to shake. The truth will come out, and people will see the reality for themselves,” he added.