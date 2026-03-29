‘Give us 5 more years, we will end infiltration’: Amit Shah in Sonitpur

Guwahati, Mar 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, addressed an election rally in Assam’s Sonitpur, rallying support for BJP candidate Ashok Singhal and sharpening the party’s campaign pitch ahead of the Assembly polls.

Apologising for his delayed arrival, Shah said inclement weather had disrupted his travel plans. “Due to bad weather, I could not reach by helicopter and had to travel by road. I thank the people for their patience,” he told the gathering.

Urging voters to back the BJP-led NDA, Shah appealed to the electorate to ensure Singhal’s victory in the April 9 polls.

“You must ensure his victory and strengthen the BJP-led NDA government in Assam,” he said.

Drawing a contrast with previous Congress governments, Shah claimed that insurgency had been widespread during their tenure.

“There was a time when Assam was plagued by insurgency under Congress rule. The BJP government has worked decisively to bring peace and stability to the state,” he asserted.

Focusing on illegal infiltration, the Home Minister said the BJP had made significant progress but needed more time to fully address the issue.

“Ten years have passed, and we have worked relentlessly to curb infiltration. Give us five more years, and we will put a complete stop to it. We are committed to identifying and removing infiltrators,” Shah said.

He further claimed that large tracts of land had already been reclaimed.

“So far, around 1.25 lakh acres of land have been freed from encroachment by infiltrators. We will continue this effort and reclaim even more land,” he added.

Shah also targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, accusing them of opposing measures aimed at tackling infiltration.

“They opposed the SIR. The people of Assam must ask them why they stand against such measures,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Gogoi, Shah added, “Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect infiltrators. The people of Assam are asking whether he stands with citizens or with infiltrators.”

Highlighting the BJP government’s development initiatives, Shah listed welfare schemes and infrastructure projects undertaken in the state.

“We have built model schools, established medical colleges and strengthened healthcare infrastructure across Assam,” he said.

He also pointed to flagship schemes, saying, “Under the Orunodoi scheme, around 37 lakh women are receiving financial assistance of Rs 1,250. The Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerona scheme has opened new avenues for the youth, and tea garden communities are being granted land rights.”

Reiterating his central message, Shah said the state’s progress was driven by BJP governance. “The development of Assam has been possible because of the BJP government. With your support, we will take this progress even further,” he said.