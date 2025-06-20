Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP for 'Communal Politics' ahead of elections

Guwahati, June 20: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday alleged that there are criminal-minded people in the BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal, who attempt to create communal tension before elections to hide the failures of their government.

He accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of playing "Jinnah-type of politics", and affirmed that the Congress would not allow it in this north-eastern state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi demanded an investigation into those "behind the idea" of placing beef and parts of cows in public places, including religious institutions, in the state.

"Investigations should be carried out against all those arrested for placing these items. But it should also be done against those who put the idea in their heads, who made the suggestions in the first place," he said.

Gogoi dismissed accusations by political rivals that his appointment as the state party chief had instigated a section of people to indulge in such activities, which could lead to communal or law and order problems.

Countering it, he said, "Elections are due. They have to hide their failures; it is their strategy. There are some criminal-minded people among the BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal who try to do such things before elections."

"Our main objective is not to allow anyone to create communal tensions here. We have seen the condition of people in Manipur due to the BJP. We will not allow it in Assam," he added.

"The chief minister is acting like an ‘Asomiya Jinnah’. We won’t allow Jinnah-type politics," the Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha said, without elaborating.

Gogoi questioned Sarma on the progress of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement of digging ponds to resolve the annual flood problem in the state. "Where have the ponds been dug? We have been searching for it, we want to see it," he said.

"The chief minister had said that he would donate his land, but we are seeing that the land of Bodos, Rabhas, Karbis, Misings is being taken away," he claimed.

Gogoi maintained that people want answers from the government on unemployment issue, infrastructural problems of Barak Valley, among others.

"Congress is for everyone. We are protesting inhuman evictions, persisting D-voter problem in Barak valley, non-granting of Scheduled Tribe status to six communities. We are standing up for the people’s problem,” he added.









--PTI