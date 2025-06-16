Gaurav Gogoi outlines Congress revival plan, pledges people-centric politics in Assam

Mangaldai, June 16: State Congress chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday indicated that he wanted to bring changes in the State Congress right from the grassroots level and also connect with the people of Assam to know their unsolved problems through interactions, and also to highlight the failures of the present State government and the alleged scams surrounding the government.

He was interacting with a group of local senior journalists on Sunday during his maiden visit to Darrang after assuming the charge as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). “The Congress central leadership has entrusted me with the serious responsibility of leading the State Congress party with great faith and confidence. It is my duty and responsibility to carry out this role with sincerity,” he said.

“Since taking charge, I have visited districts to assess the party’s organizational strengths, met with veteran party workers, and sought advice from prominent local citizens, senior journalists, and leaders of various organizations. I am highly satisfied with the response of the public,” Gogoi added.

In response to a question regarding possible alliance with some regional parties focusing on the State Assembly elections in 2026, Gogoi reiterated: “At this moment, alliances are not our primary focus. We are prioritizing on create a connection with the people of the State over issues like unemployment, farmers’ problems, flood and erosion, failures of the BJP-led government, and various scams surrounding the ruling party.”

Regarding strengthening the organizational base, he stated that the party has appointed 88 observers to gain comprehensive insights into the party’s standing in various constituencies. The party’s future strategies will be planned based on their reports to be received within the next couple of days.

Indicating a full-fledged participation in the BTC elections, he said: “We will field candidates in all 40 constituencies. We have not yet discussed alliances with any party regarding the BTR elections.”

Alleging that under the Chief Minister’s patronage, all contracts in Assam are currently awarded to just four or five contractors, he remarked: “The condition of ordinary contractors is like a duck that cannot swim in water.”

Regarding the upcoming Assembly elections, he clarified that there is no distinction between Upper and Lower Assam, adding, “We will seek the blessings of the entire populace of Assam.” He reiterated that corruption, malpractices, and syndicate rule under the current government will be the key issues.

Claiming that the Prime Minister is already aware of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s misdeeds, he made a significant remark: “In 2026, the BJP will have to contest the elections with Sarbananda Sonowal at the forefront, not Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Gogoi on Saturday evening met the senior citizens besides party activists. On Sunday he also attended a party workers’ meet at the District Library auditorium.