Garukhuti Project ‘used to launder money’, says Opposition; demands transparency

Guwahati, June 30: The Opposition in Assam has intensified its attack on the ruling BJP-led government over alleged irregularities in the Garukhuti project, demanding accountability, transparency, and a probe into the sale of Gir cows imported for the initiative.

Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur, on Monday, questioned why the Gir cows—brought in from Gujarat for the flagship agricultural and livestock project in Garukhuti—were sold exclusively to BJP leaders and not to genuine cow rearers and farmers across the state.

“The Gir cows were brought to Assam claiming to support rural farmers. Yet, they were sold off to people who have no connection to cattle rearing. Why were they not given to those who actually depend on dairy farming?” Borthakur asked, speaking to the press in Rajiv Bhawan.

She further questioned the rationale behind importing the cows without adequate infrastructure for their shelter and upkeep. “Why were the cows brought at all if the state wasn’t prepared to house them?” she added.













A file image of Congress leader Mira Borthakur (AT Photo)

Echoing her concerns, Congress MLA from Sarukhetri, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, alleged that the Garukhuti project was being used as a channel to siphon public funds.

“Garukhuti is nothing more than a money laundering tool for the BJP, AGP, and UPPL. We have raised the issue multiple times in the Assembly, but the government remains silent,” he said.

Borthakur also criticised the selective application of central investigative agencies. “Had a Congress leader been linked to the Garukhuti controversy, the Chief Minister would have unleashed the ED and CBI. Where are those agencies now?” she asked.

She further called for action against Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who had admitted to past involvement in illegal activities while being in the Congress. “Will there be a suo motu case or investigation against him?” she questioned.

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi raised questions about the decision-making process behind the sale of the Gir cows.

“How were 90 cows sold to public representatives without Cabinet approval? The government holds meetings even for renaming streets—what was the urgency here?” he asked.













A file image of AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi (centre) (AT Photo)

Gogoi also revealed that two private individuals, Babul Nath and Neeraj Borah, had been sold 50 Gir cows and demanded clarity on their involvement in dairy farming. “We want to know which dairy farm they run and the current condition of the cows,” he said.

He further demanded to know whether the government had conducted any feasibility studies on the suitability of Gir cows in the Garukhuti environment and whether their presence was expected to boost milk production. “If any such reports exist, they must be made public,” Gogoi insisted.

On Sunday, the Guwahati District Farmers’ Congress Committee staged a protest in Dispur, demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities and the resignation of all ministers, officials, and political figures linked to the project.

The Garukhuti project, introduced as a model of agricultural rejuvenation and indigenous enterprise in Assam, is now under fire for what the Opposition terms as “politically driven resource misuse.”