Congress demands SIT probe into alleged corruption in Garukhuti Project

Guwahati, June 29: Congress leaders and workers staged a demonstration in Dispur on Sunday, alleging large-scale corruption in the implementation of the Garukhuti agricultural project.

The protest, led by the District Farmers’ Congress Committee under the Guwahati municipal area, called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

“We urge the Chief Minister to initiate an SIT-led investigation. We strongly condemn the corruption involved and demand the resignation of all ministers, officials, and political leaders linked to the Garukhuti scam,” Congress leader Hari Prasda Saikia told the press.

Several demonstrators accused the government of “non-transparent” practices in the execution of the project.

“If tenders were issued, why were unemployed youth not given a fair opportunity? It seems the contracts went only to ministers, leaders, and officials. That clearly suggests tenders were never floated. The entire Garukhuti project reeks of corruption,” said one protestor.

Guwahati City District President of the Farmers' Congress Committee, Gopal Sarma, alleged that funds intended for increasing milk production and rural development were misappropriated.

“The Garukhuti project was supposed to bring a white revolution and support local farmers. Instead, subsidies and funds were diverted to relatives and associates of ministers, senior leaders, and bureaucrats,” he said, claiming that even the Chief Minister’s wife had received a Rs 10 crore subsidy under the pretext of food processing.

The demonstrators further alleged that several state leaders—including Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia—were complicit.

“All ministers are working for their personal gains, not for the development of the state,” Sarma charged.

The Garukhuti project has recently drawn public criticism following the reported deaths of 90 out of 300 Gir cows brought to Assam as part of the initiative to boost milk production and rural employment.