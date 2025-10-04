Garima Saikia Garg returns Zubeen’s autopsy report, says it’s not her personal property

Guwahati, Oct 4: Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on Saturday confirmed that she has returned the post-mortem report of the singer to the Investigation Officer, stating that it is not her personal property.

“I don’t want to keep anything that might either assist or obstruct the investigation. I believe the report is not my private property. Since the investigation is ongoing, I have returned it to the Investigation Officer,” Garima said.

She reiterated her trust in the judiciary and the government’s handling of the case.

“I don’t know anyone from the Judicial Commission, but I trust that the government’s decisions are moving in the right direction—because this is about Zubeen Garg. I have deep faith in the law,” she added.

Addressing the recent statement by Shekharjyoti Goswami about Zubeen been given poison, Garima demanded strict punishment against those responsible.

“If Shekhar knew the truth, why did he hide it for so long? In that case, the guilty must face the harshest possible punishment,” said Garima.

Earlier in the day, Assam Police handed over the second post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg to Garima, following the first conducted in Singapore, where the singer tragically passed away while swimming in the sea. The report of the first post-mortem in Singapore was handed to Garima earlier on Thursday.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the CID, is currently investigating the circumstances of the singer’s mysterious death.

In addition, the Assam government has set up a one-man Judicial Commission to carry out a parallel inquiry into the case.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

Following his death, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two band members—Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta—were arrested and have been remanded to 14 days of police custody.