Zubeen Garg’s second autopsy report handed over to wife by Assam Police

Guwahati, Oct 4: The Assam Police on Saturday handed over the second post-mortem report of late singer Zubeen Garg to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, according to official sources.

The first post-mortem report, conducted in Singapore where Garg passed away, was earlier provided to Garima on Thursday.

"An officer from the SIT went to Garima's house in Kahilipara area of Guwahati to hand over the (second) report," a CID source said.

Notably, a nine-member SIT, formed under the CID, is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg's mysterious death while swimming in the sea in Singapore.

The Assam government has also constituted a one-man judicial commission to carry out a parallel inquiry into the case.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. Following his death, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two band members – Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta – were arrested and have been remanded to 14 days in police custody.

The second post-mortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, just hours before Garg’s cremation. Viscera samples collected during the autopsy were subsequently sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in New Delhi for detailed analysis.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Friday that the state government had handed over the Singapore post-mortem report to Garima.

“It is up to Garima whether or not she chooses to make the report public,” the Chief Minister said.









PTI