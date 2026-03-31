Fresh violence mars campaign rally in Naduar; several Congress workers injured

Tezpur, March 31: In yet another incident of pre-poll violence between the Congress and the BJP in the Naduar LAC area, several Congress workers were reportedly seriously injured in Napam near Tezpur University in Sonitpur district.

According to available information, the Congress candidate of Naduar LAC, Sunil Chhetri, was taking out a poll campaign rally in the area on Monday.

However, after the rally concluded, some masked youths – allegedly BJP activists, as claimed by Congress workers – attacked the Congress supporters, resulting in serious injuries to several of them.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately brought the situation under control and sent the injured Congress workers to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, amid the commotion, Chhetri accidentally fell on the road and sustained a head injury. He was also rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Assam Gorkha Sammelan, vehemently criticising the incident, urged the State Election Commission to intervene and asked the police administration to arrest those involved.

The organisation also called for ensuring a democratic environment and free and fair poll-related activities in the area. Police investigation is on.

Earlier, Sonitpur district has witnessed similar incidents of pre-poll violence, with clashes reported between rival party workers in areas of both Sonitpur and adjoining Nagaon districts, leaving several people injured and raising concerns over election-time law and order in the region.